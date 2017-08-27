BC-FBC–T25-Stanford-Rice Stats
No. 14 Stanford 62, Rice 7
|Stanford
|21
|17
|14
|10—62
|Rice
|0
|0
|0
|7—
|7
|First Quarter
STA_Parkinson 13 pass from Chryst (Toner kick), 14:08
STA_Scarlett 2 run (Toner kick), 8:13
STA_Love 10 run (Toner kick), 2:29
STA_Scarlett 29 run (Toner kick), 13:48
STA_Scarlett 1 run (Toner kick), 3:40
STA_FG Toner 40, :00
STA_Parkinson 3 pass from Chryst (Toner kick), 10:00
STA_K.Smith 3 pass from Burns (Toner kick), 3:24
STA_FG Toner 34, 11:41
RICE_Au.Walter 23 run (Ja.Fox kick), 6:19
STA_Costello 25 run (Toner kick), 1:52
A_33,101.
___
|STA
|RICE
|First downs
|27
|14
|Rushes-yards
|36-287
|38-146
|Passing
|369
|95
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-37-0
|10-24-1
|Return Yards
|32
|82
|Punts-Avg.
|1-47.0
|7-37.85
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|3-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-35
|6-45
|Time of Possession
|33:38
|26:22
___
RUSHING_Stanford, Love 13-180, Scarlett 8-59, Maddox 8-29, Costello 1-25, Burns 3-4, Chryst 2-(minus 2), (Team) 1-(minus 8). Rice, S.Stewart 15-71, Au.Walter 3-45, Trammell 1-10, Tyner 4-7, Glaesmann 9-7, Montgomery 1-4, Esukpa 5-2.
PASSING_Stanford, Burns 2-4-0-36, Costello 5-9-0-80, Chryst 14-24-0-253. Rice, Glaesmann 7-18-1-69, Tyner 3-6-0-26.
RECEIVING_Stanford, Wedington 6-82, K.Smith 4-55, Parkinson 3-40, D.Stewart 2-46, Irwin 2-43, Schultz 2-41, Scarlett 1-56, Harrington 1-6. Rice, Wells 4-19, S.Stewart 3-41, Esukpa 1-19, Au.Walter 1-13, Myers 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
