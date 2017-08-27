BC-FBC–T25-Stanford-Rice Stats

No. 14 Stanford 62, Rice 7

Stanford 21 17 14 10—62 Rice 0 0 0 7— 7 First Quarter

STA_Parkinson 13 pass from Chryst (Toner kick), 14:08

STA_Scarlett 2 run (Toner kick), 8:13

STA_Love 10 run (Toner kick), 2:29

Second Quarter

STA_Scarlett 29 run (Toner kick), 13:48

STA_Scarlett 1 run (Toner kick), 3:40

STA_FG Toner 40, :00

Third Quarter

STA_Parkinson 3 pass from Chryst (Toner kick), 10:00

STA_K.Smith 3 pass from Burns (Toner kick), 3:24

Fourth Quarter

STA_FG Toner 34, 11:41

RICE_Au.Walter 23 run (Ja.Fox kick), 6:19

STA_Costello 25 run (Toner kick), 1:52

A_33,101.

___

STA RICE First downs 27 14 Rushes-yards 36-287 38-146 Passing 369 95 Comp-Att-Int 21-37-0 10-24-1 Return Yards 32 82 Punts-Avg. 1-47.0 7-37.85 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 3-1 Penalties-Yards 4-35 6-45 Time of Possession 33:38 26:22

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Stanford, Love 13-180, Scarlett 8-59, Maddox 8-29, Costello 1-25, Burns 3-4, Chryst 2-(minus 2), (Team) 1-(minus 8). Rice, S.Stewart 15-71, Au.Walter 3-45, Trammell 1-10, Tyner 4-7, Glaesmann 9-7, Montgomery 1-4, Esukpa 5-2.

PASSING_Stanford, Burns 2-4-0-36, Costello 5-9-0-80, Chryst 14-24-0-253. Rice, Glaesmann 7-18-1-69, Tyner 3-6-0-26.

RECEIVING_Stanford, Wedington 6-82, K.Smith 4-55, Parkinson 3-40, D.Stewart 2-46, Irwin 2-43, Schultz 2-41, Scarlett 1-56, Harrington 1-6. Rice, Wells 4-19, S.Stewart 3-41, Esukpa 1-19, Au.Walter 1-13, Myers 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

