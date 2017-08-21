BC-FBC–T25-AP Top 25,2nd Ld-Writethru

501.5
By The Associated Press August 21, 2017 7:20 pm 08/21/2017 07:20pm
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press preseason college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2016 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and 2016 final ranking:

Record Pts Pv
1. Alabama (52) 14-1 1513 2
2. Ohio St. (3) 11-2 1414 6
3. Florida St. (4) 10-3 1396 8
4. Southern Cal (2) 10-3 1325 3
5. Clemson 14-1 1201 1
6. Penn St. 11-3 1196 7
7. Oklahoma 11-2 1170 5
8. Washington 12-2 1150 4
9. Wisconsin 11-3 926 9
10. Oklahoma St. 10-3 889 11
11. Michigan 10-3 881 10
12. Auburn 8-5 880 24
13. LSU 8-4 784 13
14. Stanford 10-3 695 12
15. Georgia 8-5 690 NR
16. Louisville 9-4 629 21
17. Florida 9-4 624 14
18. Miami 9-4 492 20
19. South Florida 11-2 327 19
20. Kansas St. 9-4 317 NR
21. Virginia Tech 10-4 240 16
22. West Virginia 10-3 207 18
23. Texas 5-7 173 NR
24. Washington St. 8-5 133 NR
25. Tennessee 9-4 114 22

Others receiving votes: TCU 98, Utah 85, Notre Dame 65, Boise St. 37, NC State 26, Northwestern 25, Pittsburgh 23, Oregon 21, Houston 19, Colorado 18, UCLA 9, San Diego St. 9, BYU 5, Appalachian St. 4, Nebraska 4, Tulsa 4, Kentucky 3, Texas A&M 3, Michigan St. 1.

Topics:
