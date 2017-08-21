BC-FBC–T25-AP Top 25,2nd Ld-Writethru

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press preseason college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2016 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and 2016 final ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pv
|1. Alabama (52)
|14-1
|1513
|2
|2. Ohio St. (3)
|11-2
|1414
|6
|3. Florida St. (4)
|10-3
|1396
|8
|4. Southern Cal (2)
|10-3
|1325
|3
|5. Clemson
|14-1
|1201
|1
|6. Penn St.
|11-3
|1196
|7
|7. Oklahoma
|11-2
|1170
|5
|8. Washington
|12-2
|1150
|4
|9. Wisconsin
|11-3
|926
|9
|10. Oklahoma St.
|10-3
|889
|11
|11. Michigan
|10-3
|881
|10
|12. Auburn
|8-5
|880
|24
|13. LSU
|8-4
|784
|13
|14. Stanford
|10-3
|695
|12
|15. Georgia
|8-5
|690
|NR
|16. Louisville
|9-4
|629
|21
|17. Florida
|9-4
|624
|14
|18. Miami
|9-4
|492
|20
|19. South Florida
|11-2
|327
|19
|20. Kansas St.
|9-4
|317
|NR
|21. Virginia Tech
|10-4
|240
|16
|22. West Virginia
|10-3
|207
|18
|23. Texas
|5-7
|173
|NR
|24. Washington St.
|8-5
|133
|NR
|25. Tennessee
|9-4
|114
|22
Others receiving votes: TCU 98, Utah 85, Notre Dame 65, Boise St. 37, NC State 26, Northwestern 25, Pittsburgh 23, Oregon 21, Houston 19, Colorado 18, UCLA 9, San Diego St. 9, BYU 5, Appalachian St. 4, Nebraska 4, Tulsa 4, Kentucky 3, Texas A&M 3, Michigan St. 1.
