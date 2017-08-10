BC-FBC–Standings,8Takes

501.5
By The Associated Press August 10, 2017 3:01 pm 08/10/2017 03:01pm
College Football Standings

By The Associated Press
American Athletic Conference
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Temple 8 1 301 142 10 4 453 258
South Florida 7 1 339 260 11 2 569 411
UCF 4 4 232 194 6 7 374 320
Cincinnati 1 7 136 256 4 8 232 323
East Carolina 1 7 207 322 3 9 324 433
UConn 1 7 117 245 3 9 178 337
West Division
Navy 7 2 375 294 9 5 531 434
Tulsa 6 2 343 258 10 3 552 388
Houston 5 3 281 235 9 4 466 305
Memphis 5 3 291 249 8 5 505 375
SMU 3 5 253 327 5 7 332 435
Tulane 1 7 148 241 4 8 289 332

___

Atlantic Coast Conference
Atlantic Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Clemson 8 1 358 195 15 1 623 301
Louisville 7 1 367 161 9 4 553 309
Florida St. 5 3 240 203 10 3 456 325
NC State 3 5 173 207 7 6 351 296
Wake Forest 3 5 140 189 7 6 265 288
Boston College 2 6 96 275 7 6 265 325
Syracuse 2 6 191 337 4 8 308 463
Coastal Division
Virginia Tech 6 3 307 189 10 4 490 319
Miami 5 3 235 169 9 4 446 236
North Carolina 5 3 228 208 8 5 420 324
Pittsburgh 5 3 352 309 8 5 527 458
Georgia Tech 4 4 198 232 9 4 367 318
Duke 1 7 167 267 4 8 280 338
Virginia 1 7 165 276 2 10 270 405

___

Big 12 Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oklahoma 9 0 430 261 11 2 571 375
Oklahoma St. 7 2 331 262 10 3 502 345
West Virginia 7 2 292 217 10 3 405 312
Kansas St. 6 3 275 229 9 4 419 290
TCU 4 5 250 248 6 7 403 364
Baylor 3 6 286 335 7 6 450 377
Texas 3 6 249 274 5 7 383 378
Texas Tech 3 6 341 392 5 7 524 522
Iowa St. 2 7 265 299 3 9 332 376
Kansas 1 8 160 362 2 10 243 448

