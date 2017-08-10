BC-FBC–Standings,8Takes

tx
College Football Standings
|By The Associated Press
|American Athletic Conference
|East Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Temple
|8
|1
|301
|142
|10
|4
|453
|258
|South Florida
|7
|1
|339
|260
|11
|2
|569
|411
|UCF
|4
|4
|232
|194
|6
|7
|374
|320
|Cincinnati
|1
|7
|136
|256
|4
|8
|232
|323
|East Carolina
|1
|7
|207
|322
|3
|9
|324
|433
|UConn
|1
|7
|117
|245
|3
|9
|178
|337
|West Division
|Navy
|7
|2
|375
|294
|9
|5
|531
|434
|Tulsa
|6
|2
|343
|258
|10
|3
|552
|388
|Houston
|5
|3
|281
|235
|9
|4
|466
|305
|Memphis
|5
|3
|291
|249
|8
|5
|505
|375
|SMU
|3
|5
|253
|327
|5
|7
|332
|435
|Tulane
|1
|7
|148
|241
|4
|8
|289
|332
|Atlantic Coast Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|8
|1
|358
|195
|15
|1
|623
|301
|Louisville
|7
|1
|367
|161
|9
|4
|553
|309
|Florida St.
|5
|3
|240
|203
|10
|3
|456
|325
|NC State
|3
|5
|173
|207
|7
|6
|351
|296
|Wake Forest
|3
|5
|140
|189
|7
|6
|265
|288
|Boston College
|2
|6
|96
|275
|7
|6
|265
|325
|Syracuse
|2
|6
|191
|337
|4
|8
|308
|463
|Coastal Division
|Virginia Tech
|6
|3
|307
|189
|10
|4
|490
|319
|Miami
|5
|3
|235
|169
|9
|4
|446
|236
|North Carolina
|5
|3
|228
|208
|8
|5
|420
|324
|Pittsburgh
|5
|3
|352
|309
|8
|5
|527
|458
|Georgia Tech
|4
|4
|198
|232
|9
|4
|367
|318
|Duke
|1
|7
|167
|267
|4
|8
|280
|338
|Virginia
|1
|7
|165
|276
|2
|10
|270
|405
|Big 12 Conference
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|9
|0
|430
|261
|11
|2
|571
|375
|Oklahoma St.
|7
|2
|331
|262
|10
|3
|502
|345
|West Virginia
|7
|2
|292
|217
|10
|3
|405
|312
|Kansas St.
|6
|3
|275
|229
|9
|4
|419
|290
|TCU
|4
|5
|250
|248
|6
|7
|403
|364
|Baylor
|3
|6
|286
|335
|7
|6
|450
|377
|Texas
|3
|6
|249
|274
|5
|7
|383
|378
|Texas Tech
|3
|6
|341
|392
|5
|7
|524
|522
|Iowa St.
|2
|7
|265
|299
|3
|9
|332
|376
|Kansas
|1
|8
|160
|362
|2
|10
|243
|448
