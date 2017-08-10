BC-FBC–Standings,7th Add

tx
UNDATED: Add FBC Standings
___
|Southwestern Athletic Conference
|East
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alcorn St.
|5
|5
|323
|267
|5
|6
|333
|319
|Alabama A&M
|4
|5
|262
|316
|4
|7
|262
|426
|Alabama St.
|3
|6
|220
|255
|4
|7
|286
|301
|Jackson St.
|3
|6
|164
|214
|3
|8
|203
|317
|MVSU
|1
|8
|133
|376
|1
|10
|154
|504
|West
|Grambling St.
|10
|0
|446
|153
|12
|1
|549
|205
|Southern U.
|8
|1
|396
|207
|8
|3
|438
|311
|Prairie View
|7
|2
|316
|211
|7
|4
|360
|343
|Texas Southern
|4
|5
|219
|214
|4
|7
|256
|304
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|1
|8
|134
|400
|1
|10
|150
|464
___
|Sun Belt Conference
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Appalachian St.
|7
|1
|250
|94
|10
|3
|380
|232
|Troy
|6
|1
|237
|120
|10
|3
|438
|287
|Arkansas St.
|6
|1
|222
|119
|8
|5
|355
|279
|Idaho
|6
|2
|266
|195
|9
|4
|400
|407
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|5
|3
|186
|158
|6
|7
|307
|329
|Georgia Southern
|4
|4
|183
|197
|5
|7
|319
|318
|Louisiana-Monroe
|3
|5
|201
|272
|4
|8
|280
|469
|South Alabama
|2
|6
|174
|215
|6
|7
|330
|351
|Georgia St.
|2
|6
|156
|211
|3
|9
|239
|319
|New Mexico St.
|2
|6
|192
|283
|3
|9
|298
|466
|Texas St.
|0
|8
|113
|316
|2
|10
|223
|493
___
|Major Independents
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|9
|4
|384
|254
|Army
|8
|5
|389
|258
|Notre Dame
|4
|8
|371
|334
|UMass
|2
|10
|280
|426
___
|Independents
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|10
|2
|447
|232
