BC-FBC–Standings,7th Add

By The Associated Press August 10, 2017 3:01 pm 08/10/2017 03:01pm
UNDATED: Add FBC Standings

___

Southwestern Athletic Conference
East
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alcorn St. 5 5 323 267 5 6 333 319
Alabama A&M 4 5 262 316 4 7 262 426
Alabama St. 3 6 220 255 4 7 286 301
Jackson St. 3 6 164 214 3 8 203 317
MVSU 1 8 133 376 1 10 154 504
West
Grambling St. 10 0 446 153 12 1 549 205
Southern U. 8 1 396 207 8 3 438 311
Prairie View 7 2 316 211 7 4 360 343
Texas Southern 4 5 219 214 4 7 256 304
Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 8 134 400 1 10 150 464

___

Sun Belt Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Appalachian St. 7 1 250 94 10 3 380 232
Troy 6 1 237 120 10 3 438 287
Arkansas St. 6 1 222 119 8 5 355 279
Idaho 6 2 266 195 9 4 400 407
Louisiana-Lafayette 5 3 186 158 6 7 307 329
Georgia Southern 4 4 183 197 5 7 319 318
Louisiana-Monroe 3 5 201 272 4 8 280 469
South Alabama 2 6 174 215 6 7 330 351
Georgia St. 2 6 156 211 3 9 239 319
New Mexico St. 2 6 192 283 3 9 298 466
Texas St. 0 8 113 316 2 10 223 493

___

Major Independents
W L PF PA
BYU 9 4 384 254
Army 8 5 389 258
Notre Dame 4 8 371 334
UMass 2 10 280 426

___

Independents
W L PF PA
Coastal Carolina 10 2 447 232

