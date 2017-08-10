501.5
BC-FBC–Standings,6th Add

By The Associated Press August 10, 2017 3:01 pm 08/10/2017 03:01pm
UNDATED: Add FBC Standings

___

Southeastern Conference
East
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Florida 6 2 196 123 9 4 311 218
Tennessee 4 4 287 295 9 4 473 375
Georgia 4 4 167 192 8 5 319 312
Kentucky 4 4 185 237 7 6 390 407
South Carolina 3 5 126 168 6 7 270 344
Vanderbilt 3 5 162 162 6 7 299 312
Missouri 2 6 181 280 4 8 367 378
West
Alabama 8 0 304 118 14 2 613 230
LSU 5 3 218 141 8 4 340 189
Auburn 5 3 210 147 8 5 406 222
Texas A&M 4 4 252 242 8 5 453 319
Arkansas 3 5 214 298 7 6 394 404
Mississippi St. 3 5 234 272 6 7 395 413
Mississippi 2 6 234 295 5 7 391 408

___

Southern Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
The Citadel 8 1 241 167 10 2 317 246
Wofford 7 2 244 150 10 4 375 239
Chattanooga 6 2 261 169 9 4 445 255
Samford 5 3 244 197 7 5 421 327
Mercer 4 4 213 222 6 5 298 318
Furman 3 5 225 177 3 8 301 298
ETSU 2 6 93 268 5 6 174 308
VMI 1 7 160 228 3 8 224 301
W. Carolina 1 7 183 286 2 9 265 396

___

Southland Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Sam Houston St. 9 0 471 247 12 1 644 386
Cent. Arkansas 8 1 328 169 10 3 430 282
SE Louisiana 7 2 289 239 7 4 319 328
McNeese St. 5 4 297 252 6 5 352 285
Nicholls 5 4 269 261 5 6 333 328
Houston Baptist 4 4 172 269 5 6 209 381
Stephen F. Austin 4 5 287 329 5 6 334 422
Lamar 3 6 216 256 3 8 230 336
Abilene Christian 2 7 222 325 2 9 295 417
Incarnate Word 2 7 249 338 2 9 288 417
Northwestern St. 0 9 193 308 1 10 249 370

