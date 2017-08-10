BC-FBC–Standings,6th Add

tx
UNDATED: Add FBC Standings
___
|Southeastern Conference
|East
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida
|6
|2
|196
|123
|9
|4
|311
|218
|Tennessee
|4
|4
|287
|295
|9
|4
|473
|375
|Georgia
|4
|4
|167
|192
|8
|5
|319
|312
|Kentucky
|4
|4
|185
|237
|7
|6
|390
|407
|South Carolina
|3
|5
|126
|168
|6
|7
|270
|344
|Vanderbilt
|3
|5
|162
|162
|6
|7
|299
|312
|Missouri
|2
|6
|181
|280
|4
|8
|367
|378
|West
|Alabama
|8
|0
|304
|118
|14
|2
|613
|230
|LSU
|5
|3
|218
|141
|8
|4
|340
|189
|Auburn
|5
|3
|210
|147
|8
|5
|406
|222
|Texas A&M
|4
|4
|252
|242
|8
|5
|453
|319
|Arkansas
|3
|5
|214
|298
|7
|6
|394
|404
|Mississippi St.
|3
|5
|234
|272
|6
|7
|395
|413
|Mississippi
|2
|6
|234
|295
|5
|7
|391
|408
___
|Southern Conference
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|The Citadel
|8
|1
|241
|167
|10
|2
|317
|246
|Wofford
|7
|2
|244
|150
|10
|4
|375
|239
|Chattanooga
|6
|2
|261
|169
|9
|4
|445
|255
|Samford
|5
|3
|244
|197
|7
|5
|421
|327
|Mercer
|4
|4
|213
|222
|6
|5
|298
|318
|Furman
|3
|5
|225
|177
|3
|8
|301
|298
|ETSU
|2
|6
|93
|268
|5
|6
|174
|308
|VMI
|1
|7
|160
|228
|3
|8
|224
|301
|W. Carolina
|1
|7
|183
|286
|2
|9
|265
|396
___
|Southland Conference
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sam Houston St.
|9
|0
|471
|247
|12
|1
|644
|386
|Cent. Arkansas
|8
|1
|328
|169
|10
|3
|430
|282
|SE Louisiana
|7
|2
|289
|239
|7
|4
|319
|328
|McNeese St.
|5
|4
|297
|252
|6
|5
|352
|285
|Nicholls
|5
|4
|269
|261
|5
|6
|333
|328
|Houston Baptist
|4
|4
|172
|269
|5
|6
|209
|381
|Stephen F. Austin
|4
|5
|287
|329
|5
|6
|334
|422
|Lamar
|3
|6
|216
|256
|3
|8
|230
|336
|Abilene Christian
|2
|7
|222
|325
|2
|9
|295
|417
|Incarnate Word
|2
|7
|249
|338
|2
|9
|288
|417
|Northwestern St.
|0
|9
|193
|308
|1
|10
|249
|370
