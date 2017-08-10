BC-FBC–Standings,5th Add

501.5
By The Associated Press August 10, 2017 3:01 pm 08/10/2017 03:01pm
UNDATED: Add FBC Standings

___

Pacific-12 Conference
North
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Washington 9 1 430 194 12 2 585 248
Washington St. 7 2 358 244 8 5 496 343
Stanford 6 3 233 202 10 3 342 265
California 3 6 304 392 5 7 445 511
Oregon St. 3 6 230 291 4 8 314 366
Oregon 2 7 296 408 4 8 425 497
South
Colorado 8 2 299 207 10 4 435 304
Southern Cal 7 2 299 180 10 3 447 315
Utah 5 4 284 251 9 4 388 311
Arizona St. 2 7 256 382 5 7 400 478
UCLA 2 7 216 264 4 8 299 330
Arizona 1 8 203 393 3 9 297 460

___

Patriot League
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Lehigh 6 0 249 119 9 3 466 316
Fordham 5 1 226 162 8 3 441 331
Colgate 4 2 180 111 5 5 311 234
Bucknell 3 3 126 127 4 7 228 263
Holy Cross 2 4 115 195 4 7 259 355
Lafayette 1 5 134 224 2 9 216 386
Georgetown 0 6 57 149 3 8 166 256

___

Pioneer League
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
San Diego 8 0 343 83 10 2 428 187
Dayton 7 1 292 165 9 2 356 218
Drake 6 2 219 201 7 4 310 311
Marist 5 3 243 244 5 6 276 321
Jacksonville 4 3 243 217 5 5 326 333
Campbell 3 4 161 192 5 5 281 244
Morehead St. 3 5 280 277 4 7 356 380
Valparaiso 3 5 177 250 4 7 253 366
Butler 2 6 159 249 4 7 270 318
Stetson 2 6 158 249 4 7 233 303
Davidson 0 8 104 252 2 9 191 323

