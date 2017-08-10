BC-FBC–Standings,5th Add

tx
UNDATED: Add FBC Standings
___
|Pacific-12 Conference
|North
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|9
|1
|430
|194
|12
|2
|585
|248
|Washington St.
|7
|2
|358
|244
|8
|5
|496
|343
|Stanford
|6
|3
|233
|202
|10
|3
|342
|265
|California
|3
|6
|304
|392
|5
|7
|445
|511
|Oregon St.
|3
|6
|230
|291
|4
|8
|314
|366
|Oregon
|2
|7
|296
|408
|4
|8
|425
|497
|South
|Colorado
|8
|2
|299
|207
|10
|4
|435
|304
|Southern Cal
|7
|2
|299
|180
|10
|3
|447
|315
|Utah
|5
|4
|284
|251
|9
|4
|388
|311
|Arizona St.
|2
|7
|256
|382
|5
|7
|400
|478
|UCLA
|2
|7
|216
|264
|4
|8
|299
|330
|Arizona
|1
|8
|203
|393
|3
|9
|297
|460
___
|Patriot League
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lehigh
|6
|0
|249
|119
|9
|3
|466
|316
|Fordham
|5
|1
|226
|162
|8
|3
|441
|331
|Colgate
|4
|2
|180
|111
|5
|5
|311
|234
|Bucknell
|3
|3
|126
|127
|4
|7
|228
|263
|Holy Cross
|2
|4
|115
|195
|4
|7
|259
|355
|Lafayette
|1
|5
|134
|224
|2
|9
|216
|386
|Georgetown
|0
|6
|57
|149
|3
|8
|166
|256
___
|Pioneer League
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Diego
|8
|0
|343
|83
|10
|2
|428
|187
|Dayton
|7
|1
|292
|165
|9
|2
|356
|218
|Drake
|6
|2
|219
|201
|7
|4
|310
|311
|Marist
|5
|3
|243
|244
|5
|6
|276
|321
|Jacksonville
|4
|3
|243
|217
|5
|5
|326
|333
|Campbell
|3
|4
|161
|192
|5
|5
|281
|244
|Morehead St.
|3
|5
|280
|277
|4
|7
|356
|380
|Valparaiso
|3
|5
|177
|250
|4
|7
|253
|366
|Butler
|2
|6
|159
|249
|4
|7
|270
|318
|Stetson
|2
|6
|158
|249
|4
|7
|233
|303
|Davidson
|0
|8
|104
|252
|2
|9
|191
|323
