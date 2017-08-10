BC-FBC–Standings,4th Add

501.5
By The Associated Press August 10, 2017 3:01 pm 08/10/2017 03:01pm
___

Mountain West Conference
West
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
San Diego St. 7 2 317 163 11 3 493 283
Hawaii 4 4 195 250 7 7 396 522
Nevada 3 5 213 244 5 7 305 348
San Jose St. 3 5 190 258 4 8 293 416
UNLV 3 5 244 309 4 8 379 441
Fresno St. 0 8 113 225 1 11 212 371
Mountain
Boise St. 6 2 285 183 10 3 439 303
New Mexico 6 2 288 282 9 4 477 409
Wyoming 6 3 356 318 8 6 503 477
Air Force 5 3 268 259 10 3 457 341
Colorado St. 5 3 308 224 7 6 459 395
Utah St. 1 7 191 253 3 9 287 352

___

Northeast Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Duquesne 5 1 187 118 8 3 343 273
St. Francis (Pa.) 5 1 169 92 7 5 323 238
Wagner 4 2 178 125 6 5 287 232
Bryant 4 2 172 162 5 6 316 310
Sacred Heart 1 5 132 203 6 5 292 271
CCSU 1 5 129 207 2 9 245 383
Robert Morris 1 5 81 141 2 9 116 266

___

Ohio Valley Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jacksonville St. 7 0 228 88 10 2 371 219
UT Martin 6 2 254 182 7 5 387 288
Tennessee Tech 5 3 262 206 5 6 296 316
Tennessee St. 4 3 223 246 7 4 355 331
E. Illinois 4 4 228 234 6 5 294 310
Murray St. 4 4 245 257 4 7 287 387
SE Missouri 3 5 166 176 3 8 229 268
E. Kentucky 2 6 194 236 3 8 281 336
Austin Peay 0 8 195 370 0 11 259 517

