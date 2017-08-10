BC-FBC–Standings,4th Add

tx
UNDATED: Add FBC Standings
___
|Mountain West Conference
|West
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Diego St.
|7
|2
|317
|163
|11
|3
|493
|283
|Hawaii
|4
|4
|195
|250
|7
|7
|396
|522
|Nevada
|3
|5
|213
|244
|5
|7
|305
|348
|San Jose St.
|3
|5
|190
|258
|4
|8
|293
|416
|UNLV
|3
|5
|244
|309
|4
|8
|379
|441
|Fresno St.
|0
|8
|113
|225
|1
|11
|212
|371
|Mountain
|Boise St.
|6
|2
|285
|183
|10
|3
|439
|303
|New Mexico
|6
|2
|288
|282
|9
|4
|477
|409
|Wyoming
|6
|3
|356
|318
|8
|6
|503
|477
|Air Force
|5
|3
|268
|259
|10
|3
|457
|341
|Colorado St.
|5
|3
|308
|224
|7
|6
|459
|395
|Utah St.
|1
|7
|191
|253
|3
|9
|287
|352
___
|Northeast Conference
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duquesne
|5
|1
|187
|118
|8
|3
|343
|273
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|5
|1
|169
|92
|7
|5
|323
|238
|Wagner
|4
|2
|178
|125
|6
|5
|287
|232
|Bryant
|4
|2
|172
|162
|5
|6
|316
|310
|Sacred Heart
|1
|5
|132
|203
|6
|5
|292
|271
|CCSU
|1
|5
|129
|207
|2
|9
|245
|383
|Robert Morris
|1
|5
|81
|141
|2
|9
|116
|266
___
|Ohio Valley Conference
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville St.
|7
|0
|228
|88
|10
|2
|371
|219
|UT Martin
|6
|2
|254
|182
|7
|5
|387
|288
|Tennessee Tech
|5
|3
|262
|206
|5
|6
|296
|316
|Tennessee St.
|4
|3
|223
|246
|7
|4
|355
|331
|E. Illinois
|4
|4
|228
|234
|6
|5
|294
|310
|Murray St.
|4
|4
|245
|257
|4
|7
|287
|387
|SE Missouri
|3
|5
|166
|176
|3
|8
|229
|268
|E. Kentucky
|2
|6
|194
|236
|3
|8
|281
|336
|Austin Peay
|0
|8
|195
|370
|0
|11
|259
|517
