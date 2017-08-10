BC-FBC–Standings,3rd Add

tx
UNDATED: Add FBC Standings
___
|Mid-American Conference
|East
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Miami (Ohio)
|6
|2
|199
|168
|6
|7
|297
|309
|Ohio
|6
|3
|198
|163
|8
|6
|368
|317
|Akron
|3
|5
|169
|242
|5
|7
|329
|403
|Bowling Green
|3
|5
|237
|239
|4
|8
|298
|460
|Kent St.
|2
|6
|171
|217
|3
|9
|247
|344
|Buffalo
|1
|7
|142
|273
|2
|10
|198
|388
|West
|W. Michigan
|9
|0
|391
|170
|13
|1
|582
|277
|Toledo
|6
|2
|285
|218
|9
|4
|494
|334
|N. Illinois
|5
|3
|264
|206
|5
|7
|366
|364
|E. Michigan
|4
|4
|219
|246
|7
|6
|385
|378
|Cent. Michigan
|3
|5
|174
|239
|6
|7
|342
|394
|Ball St.
|1
|7
|201
|269
|4
|8
|324
|361
___
|Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC A&T
|7
|0
|269
|102
|9
|3
|422
|277
|NC Central
|6
|0
|174
|97
|9
|3
|347
|275
|Hampton
|5
|3
|171
|165
|5
|6
|213
|269
|SC State
|5
|3
|208
|104
|5
|6
|232
|254
|Bethune-Cookman
|4
|4
|208
|180
|4
|6
|252
|252
|Florida A&M
|4
|4
|176
|222
|4
|7
|206
|361
|Norfolk St.
|3
|5
|144
|188
|4
|7
|174
|269
|Savannah St.
|3
|5
|143
|198
|3
|7
|143
|308
|Morgan St.
|3
|5
|157
|197
|3
|8
|184
|370
|Howard
|2
|5
|133
|190
|2
|9
|208
|383
|Delaware St.
|0
|8
|128
|268
|0
|11
|162
|437
___
|Missouri Valley Conference
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|8
|1
|249
|116
|12
|2
|408
|232
|S. Dakota St.
|7
|2
|293
|223
|9
|4
|431
|355
|Youngstown St.
|6
|2
|176
|128
|12
|4
|442
|313
|Illinois St.
|4
|4
|208
|187
|6
|6
|312
|262
|N. Iowa
|4
|4
|251
|168
|5
|6
|320
|242
|W. Illinois
|3
|5
|219
|282
|6
|5
|319
|346
|South Dakota
|3
|5
|212
|235
|4
|7
|329
|379
|Indiana St.
|2
|6
|178
|252
|4
|7
|274
|359
|Missouri St.
|2
|6
|172
|336
|4
|7
|257
|393
|S. Illinois
|2
|6
|230
|261
|4
|7
|340
|338
