501.5
BC-FBC–Standings,3rd Add

By The Associated Press August 10, 2017 3:01 pm 08/10/2017 03:01pm
UNDATED: Add FBC Standings

___

Mid-American Conference
East
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Miami (Ohio) 6 2 199 168 6 7 297 309
Ohio 6 3 198 163 8 6 368 317
Akron 3 5 169 242 5 7 329 403
Bowling Green 3 5 237 239 4 8 298 460
Kent St. 2 6 171 217 3 9 247 344
Buffalo 1 7 142 273 2 10 198 388
West
W. Michigan 9 0 391 170 13 1 582 277
Toledo 6 2 285 218 9 4 494 334
N. Illinois 5 3 264 206 5 7 366 364
E. Michigan 4 4 219 246 7 6 385 378
Cent. Michigan 3 5 174 239 6 7 342 394
Ball St. 1 7 201 269 4 8 324 361

___

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
NC A&T 7 0 269 102 9 3 422 277
NC Central 6 0 174 97 9 3 347 275
Hampton 5 3 171 165 5 6 213 269
SC State 5 3 208 104 5 6 232 254
Bethune-Cookman 4 4 208 180 4 6 252 252
Florida A&M 4 4 176 222 4 7 206 361
Norfolk St. 3 5 144 188 4 7 174 269
Savannah St. 3 5 143 198 3 7 143 308
Morgan St. 3 5 157 197 3 8 184 370
Howard 2 5 133 190 2 9 208 383
Delaware St. 0 8 128 268 0 11 162 437

___

Missouri Valley Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Dakota St. 8 1 249 116 12 2 408 232
S. Dakota St. 7 2 293 223 9 4 431 355
Youngstown St. 6 2 176 128 12 4 442 313
Illinois St. 4 4 208 187 6 6 312 262
N. Iowa 4 4 251 168 5 6 320 242
W. Illinois 3 5 219 282 6 5 319 346
South Dakota 3 5 212 235 4 7 329 379
Indiana St. 2 6 178 252 4 7 274 359
Missouri St. 2 6 172 336 4 7 257 393
S. Illinois 2 6 230 261 4 7 340 338

