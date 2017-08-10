BC-FBC–Standings,2nd Add

tx
UNDATED: Add FBC Standings
|Colonial Athletic Association
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|9
|0
|416
|196
|14
|1
|700
|318
|Villanova
|6
|2
|215
|101
|9
|4
|317
|195
|New Hampshire
|6
|3
|247
|214
|8
|5
|371
|316
|Richmond
|5
|3
|226
|205
|10
|4
|401
|328
|Maine
|5
|3
|186
|188
|6
|5
|245
|288
|Albany (NY)
|4
|4
|187
|154
|7
|4
|274
|207
|Stony Brook
|4
|4
|161
|137
|5
|6
|184
|222
|William & Mary
|3
|5
|170
|187
|5
|6
|243
|259
|Towson
|3
|5
|171
|200
|4
|7
|243
|304
|Delaware
|2
|6
|141
|218
|4
|7
|242
|276
|Elon
|1
|7
|88
|257
|2
|9
|134
|338
|Rhode Island
|1
|7
|130
|281
|2
|9
|185
|400
|Conference USA
|East Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Kentucky
|7
|1
|407
|173
|11
|3
|637
|344
|Old Dominion
|7
|1
|313
|217
|10
|3
|456
|354
|Middle Tennessee
|5
|3
|310
|300
|8
|5
|516
|465
|FIU
|4
|4
|234
|269
|4
|8
|288
|418
|Charlotte
|3
|5
|202
|246
|4
|8
|302
|415
|FAU
|2
|6
|235
|315
|3
|9
|317
|477
|Marshall
|2
|6
|162
|256
|3
|9
|317
|423
|West Division
|Louisiana Tech
|6
|2
|354
|235
|9
|5
|620
|470
|UTSA
|5
|3
|281
|249
|6
|7
|379
|363
|Southern Miss.
|4
|4
|258
|246
|7
|6
|427
|384
|North Texas
|3
|5
|194
|282
|5
|8
|322
|424
|UTEP
|2
|6
|215
|280
|4
|8
|316
|419
|Rice
|2
|6
|197
|294
|3
|9
|303
|448
|Ivy League
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Princeton
|6
|1
|252
|74
|8
|2
|346
|164
|Penn
|6
|1
|204
|117
|7
|3
|277
|213
|Harvard
|5
|2
|163
|145
|7
|3
|262
|210
|Brown
|3
|4
|135
|179
|4
|6
|204
|265
|Yale
|3
|4
|118
|177
|3
|7
|196
|339
|Cornell
|2
|5
|143
|225
|4
|6
|230
|310
|Columbia
|2
|5
|147
|204
|3
|7
|185
|247
|Dartmouth
|1
|6
|124
|165
|4
|6
|201
|213
