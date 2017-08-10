501.5
BC-FBC–Standings,2nd Add

By The Associated Press August 10, 2017 3:01 pm 08/10/2017 03:01pm
UNDATED: Add FBC Standings

___

Colonial Athletic Association
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
James Madison 9 0 416 196 14 1 700 318
Villanova 6 2 215 101 9 4 317 195
New Hampshire 6 3 247 214 8 5 371 316
Richmond 5 3 226 205 10 4 401 328
Maine 5 3 186 188 6 5 245 288
Albany (NY) 4 4 187 154 7 4 274 207
Stony Brook 4 4 161 137 5 6 184 222
William & Mary 3 5 170 187 5 6 243 259
Towson 3 5 171 200 4 7 243 304
Delaware 2 6 141 218 4 7 242 276
Elon 1 7 88 257 2 9 134 338
Rhode Island 1 7 130 281 2 9 185 400

___

Conference USA
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
W. Kentucky 7 1 407 173 11 3 637 344
Old Dominion 7 1 313 217 10 3 456 354
Middle Tennessee 5 3 310 300 8 5 516 465
FIU 4 4 234 269 4 8 288 418
Charlotte 3 5 202 246 4 8 302 415
FAU 2 6 235 315 3 9 317 477
Marshall 2 6 162 256 3 9 317 423
West Division
Louisiana Tech 6 2 354 235 9 5 620 470
UTSA 5 3 281 249 6 7 379 363
Southern Miss. 4 4 258 246 7 6 427 384
North Texas 3 5 194 282 5 8 322 424
UTEP 2 6 215 280 4 8 316 419
Rice 2 6 197 294 3 9 303 448

___

Ivy League
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Princeton 6 1 252 74 8 2 346 164
Penn 6 1 204 117 7 3 277 213
Harvard 5 2 163 145 7 3 262 210
Brown 3 4 135 179 4 6 204 265
Yale 3 4 118 177 3 7 196 339
Cornell 2 5 143 225 4 6 230 310
Columbia 2 5 147 204 3 7 185 247
Dartmouth 1 6 124 165 4 6 201 213

