BC-FBC–Standings,1st Add

By The Associated Press August 10, 2017 3:01 pm 08/10/2017 03:01pm
UNDATED: Add FBC Standings

___

Big Sky Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
E. Washington 8 0 363 195 12 2 593 371
North Dakota 8 0 249 153 9 3 355 264
Weber St. 6 2 229 211 7 5 312 360
Cal Poly 5 3 292 282 7 5 416 394
S. Utah 5 3 286 228 6 5 321 312
N. Colorado 4 4 245 272 6 5 377 398
N. Arizona 4 4 255 232 5 6 361 313
Montana 3 5 306 245 6 5 434 297
Montana St. 2 6 183 232 4 7 282 276
Portland St. 2 6 284 296 3 8 365 429
UC Davis 2 6 208 275 3 8 310 408
Sacramento St. 2 6 227 357 2 9 267 440
Idaho St. 1 7 206 355 2 9 267 451

___

Big South Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Charleston Southern 4 1 159 60 7 4 363 244
Liberty 4 1 153 117 6 5 302 286
Kennesaw St. 3 2 169 130 8 3 428 239
Gardner-Webb 3 2 134 116 5 6 276 251
Presbyterian 1 4 33 136 2 9 98 340
Monmouth (NJ) 0 5 98 187 4 7 280 361

___

Big Ten Conference
East
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Penn St. 9 1 371 222 11 3 526 356
Ohio St. 8 1 342 133 11 2 512 201
Michigan 7 2 333 105 10 3 524 183
Indiana 4 5 219 262 6 7 335 354
Maryland 3 6 182 297 6 7 335 384
Michigan St. 1 8 211 261 3 9 289 333
Rutgers 0 9 86 360 2 10 188 450
West
Wisconsin 7 3 280 161 11 3 397 218
Nebraska 6 3 191 214 9 4 345 311
Iowa 6 3 213 168 8 5 324 245
Minnesota 5 4 245 200 9 4 381 287
Northwestern 5 4 255 221 7 6 338 289
Illinois 2 7 151 298 3 9 236 383
Purdue 1 8 206 383 3 9 295 453

MORE

