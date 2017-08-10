BC-FBC–Standings,1st Add

tx
UNDATED: Add FBC Standings
___
|Big Sky Conference
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|E. Washington
|8
|0
|363
|195
|12
|2
|593
|371
|North Dakota
|8
|0
|249
|153
|9
|3
|355
|264
|Weber St.
|6
|2
|229
|211
|7
|5
|312
|360
|Cal Poly
|5
|3
|292
|282
|7
|5
|416
|394
|S. Utah
|5
|3
|286
|228
|6
|5
|321
|312
|N. Colorado
|4
|4
|245
|272
|6
|5
|377
|398
|N. Arizona
|4
|4
|255
|232
|5
|6
|361
|313
|Montana
|3
|5
|306
|245
|6
|5
|434
|297
|Montana St.
|2
|6
|183
|232
|4
|7
|282
|276
|Portland St.
|2
|6
|284
|296
|3
|8
|365
|429
|UC Davis
|2
|6
|208
|275
|3
|8
|310
|408
|Sacramento St.
|2
|6
|227
|357
|2
|9
|267
|440
|Idaho St.
|1
|7
|206
|355
|2
|9
|267
|451
___
|Big South Conference
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Charleston Southern
|4
|1
|159
|60
|7
|4
|363
|244
|Liberty
|4
|1
|153
|117
|6
|5
|302
|286
|Kennesaw St.
|3
|2
|169
|130
|8
|3
|428
|239
|Gardner-Webb
|3
|2
|134
|116
|5
|6
|276
|251
|Presbyterian
|1
|4
|33
|136
|2
|9
|98
|340
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|5
|98
|187
|4
|7
|280
|361
___
|Big Ten Conference
|East
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Penn St.
|9
|1
|371
|222
|11
|3
|526
|356
|Ohio St.
|8
|1
|342
|133
|11
|2
|512
|201
|Michigan
|7
|2
|333
|105
|10
|3
|524
|183
|Indiana
|4
|5
|219
|262
|6
|7
|335
|354
|Maryland
|3
|6
|182
|297
|6
|7
|335
|384
|Michigan St.
|1
|8
|211
|261
|3
|9
|289
|333
|Rutgers
|0
|9
|86
|360
|2
|10
|188
|450
|West
|Wisconsin
|7
|3
|280
|161
|11
|3
|397
|218
|Nebraska
|6
|3
|191
|214
|9
|4
|345
|311
|Iowa
|6
|3
|213
|168
|8
|5
|324
|245
|Minnesota
|5
|4
|245
|200
|9
|4
|381
|287
|Northwestern
|5
|4
|255
|221
|7
|6
|338
|289
|Illinois
|2
|7
|151
|298
|3
|9
|236
|383
|Purdue
|1
|8
|206
|383
|3
|9
|295
|453
