BC-FBC–Portland St.-BYU Stats

BYU 20, Portland St. 6

Portland St. 0 6 0 0— 6 BYU 7 7 0 6—20 First Quarter

BYU_N.Pau’u 28 pass from Mangum (Almond kick), 2:01

Second Quarter

BYU_Canada 1 run (Almond kick), 7:57

PRST_D.Adams 4 pass from Eason (kick failed), 1:54

Fourth Quarter

BYU_FG Almond 27, 13:22

BYU_FG Almond 35, 2:09

A_55,427.

___

PRST BYU First downs 14 15 Rushes-yards 36-86 34-171 Passing 134 194 Comp-Att-Int 16-36-1 16-27-0 Return Yards 40 33 Punts-Avg. 7-42.85 5-42.2 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0 Penalties-Yards 7-70 7-70 Time of Possession 30:21 29:39

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Portland St., Summers 20-55, K.Dawson 1-9, Eason 9-9, Talley 5-7, Williams 1-6. BYU, Canada 15-94, Fonua 7-63, Hall 3-11, Trinnaman 1-4, Tolutau 1-3, Dye 1-1, Shoaf 0-0, (Team) 2-(minus 2), Mangum 4-(minus 3).

PASSING_Portland St., Eason 16-36-1-134. BYU, Mangum 16-27-0-194.

RECEIVING_Portland St., Taumopeau 6-73, Kraght 2-24, D.Adams 2-11, Williams 2-7, Riley 1-8, Summers 1-6, Petties-Wilson 1-3, Eason 1-2. BYU, A.Hifo 4-16, Bushman 3-56, T.Shumway 2-47, N.Pau’u 1-28, Trinnaman 1-12, Balderree 1-12, Hall 1-9, Dye 1-6, Simon 1-4, Canada 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_BYU, Almond 33.

