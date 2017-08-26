BC-FBC–Portland St.-BYU Stats
BYU 20, Portland St. 6
|Portland St.
|0
|6
|0
|0—
|6
|BYU
|7
|7
|0
|6—20
|First Quarter
BYU_N.Pau’u 28 pass from Mangum (Almond kick), 2:01
BYU_Canada 1 run (Almond kick), 7:57
PRST_D.Adams 4 pass from Eason (kick failed), 1:54
BYU_FG Almond 27, 13:22
BYU_FG Almond 35, 2:09
A_55,427.
___
|PRST
|BYU
|First downs
|14
|15
|Rushes-yards
|36-86
|34-171
|Passing
|134
|194
|Comp-Att-Int
|16-36-1
|16-27-0
|Return Yards
|40
|33
|Punts-Avg.
|7-42.85
|5-42.2
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-70
|7-70
|Time of Possession
|30:21
|29:39
___
RUSHING_Portland St., Summers 20-55, K.Dawson 1-9, Eason 9-9, Talley 5-7, Williams 1-6. BYU, Canada 15-94, Fonua 7-63, Hall 3-11, Trinnaman 1-4, Tolutau 1-3, Dye 1-1, Shoaf 0-0, (Team) 2-(minus 2), Mangum 4-(minus 3).
PASSING_Portland St., Eason 16-36-1-134. BYU, Mangum 16-27-0-194.
RECEIVING_Portland St., Taumopeau 6-73, Kraght 2-24, D.Adams 2-11, Williams 2-7, Riley 1-8, Summers 1-6, Petties-Wilson 1-3, Eason 1-2. BYU, A.Hifo 4-16, Bushman 3-56, T.Shumway 2-47, N.Pau’u 1-28, Trinnaman 1-12, Balderree 1-12, Hall 1-9, Dye 1-6, Simon 1-4, Canada 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_BYU, Almond 33.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.