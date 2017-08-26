BC-FBC–Colgate-Cal Poly Stats
Colgate 20, Cal Poly 14
|Colgate
|10
|7
|3
|0
|—20
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|14
|—14
|First Quarter
COLG_FG Puzzi 27, 10:07.
COLG_Holland 17 run (Puzzi kick), 0:38.
COLG_Mathews 57 run (Puzzi kick), 12:44.
COLG_FG Puzzi 35, 4:48.
CP_Protheroe 7 run (Sublette kick), 14:22.
CP_Lewis 16 pass from Jenkins (Sublette kick), 7:07.
___
|
|COLG
|CP
|First downs
|9
|15
|Rushes-yards
|35-156
|62-210
|Passing
|94
|85
|Comp-Att-Int
|8-15-1
|6-17-0
|Return Yards
|49
|112
|Punts-Avg.
|6-40.3
|5-40.6
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Penalty-Yards
|6-45
|5-30
|Time of Possession
|26:07
|33:53
___
RUSHING_Colgate, J. Holland 20-91, A. Mathews 7-78, C. Scarfone 4-5. Cal Poly, J. Protheroe 39-139, K. Jenkins 5-23, J. Mohamed 5-23, K. Lewis 7-19, C. Dunu 6-6.
PASSING_Colgate, C. Scarfone 8-15-1-94. Cal Poly, K. Jenkins 6-17-0-85.
RECEIVING_Colgate, N. Martinsen 2-34, T. Ives 2-21, A. Greenawalt 2-17, B. Gasiorowski 1-13, O. Rockett 1-9. Cal Poly, K. Lewis 2-51, J. Smeltzer 2-27, J. Koski 2-7.
