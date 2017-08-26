BC-FBC–Colgate-Cal Poly Stats

501.5
By The Associated Press August 26, 2017 10:57 pm 08/26/2017 10:57pm
Colgate 20, Cal Poly 14

Colgate 10 7 3 0 —20
Cal Poly 0 0 0 14 —14
First Quarter

COLG_FG Puzzi 27, 10:07.

COLG_Holland 17 run (Puzzi kick), 0:38.

Second Quarter

COLG_Mathews 57 run (Puzzi kick), 12:44.

Third Quarter

COLG_FG Puzzi 35, 4:48.

Fourth Quarter

CP_Protheroe 7 run (Sublette kick), 14:22.

CP_Lewis 16 pass from Jenkins (Sublette kick), 7:07.

___

COLG CP
First downs 9 15
Rushes-yards 35-156 62-210
Passing 94 85
Comp-Att-Int 8-15-1 6-17-0
Return Yards 49 112
Punts-Avg. 6-40.3 5-40.6
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1
Penalty-Yards 6-45 5-30
Time of Possession 26:07 33:53

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Colgate, J. Holland 20-91, A. Mathews 7-78, C. Scarfone 4-5. Cal Poly, J. Protheroe 39-139, K. Jenkins 5-23, J. Mohamed 5-23, K. Lewis 7-19, C. Dunu 6-6.

PASSING_Colgate, C. Scarfone 8-15-1-94. Cal Poly, K. Jenkins 6-17-0-85.

RECEIVING_Colgate, N. Martinsen 2-34, T. Ives 2-21, A. Greenawalt 2-17, B. Gasiorowski 1-13, O. Rockett 1-9. Cal Poly, K. Lewis 2-51, J. Smeltzer 2-27, J. Koski 2-7.

