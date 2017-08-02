501.5
Ara Parseghian, won 2 titles at Notre Dame, has died at 94

By The Associated Press August 2, 2017 8:40 am 08/02/2017 08:40am
FILE - In this Oct. 31, 1970, file photo, Navy head coach Rick Forzano, left, and Notre Dame head coach Ara Parseghian talk on the sideline during a football game in Philadelphia. Notre Dame defeated Navy 56-7. Parseghian died Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, at his home in Granger, Ind. he was 94. (AP Photo/File)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Ara Parseghian, who took over a foundering Notre Dame football program and restored it to glory with two national championships in 11 seasons, has died. He was 94.

University of Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins announced in a statement that Parseghian died at home at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Parseghian had recently returned to his home in Granger, Indiana, after spending more than a week in a nursing care facility in South Bend, Indiana. He was treated for an infection in his surgically repaired hip.

Parseghian and the Irish won titles in 1966 and 1973, but he abruptly retired after the 1974 season at age 51 with a record of 95-17-4.

Former AP Sports Writer Tom Coyne contributed to this report.

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

