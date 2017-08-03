Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The preseason Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final 2016 records, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and last season’s final ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Alabama (49)
|14-1
|1603
|2
|2. Ohio State (5)
|11-2
|1512
|6
|3. Florida State (4)
|10-3
|1434
|8
|4. Southern Cal
|10-3
|1415
|5
|5. Clemson (7)
|14-1
|1367
|1
|6. Penn State
|11-3
|1257
|7
|7. Washington
|12-2
|1245
|4
|8. Oklahoma
|11-2
|1237
|3
|9. Michigan
|10-3
|959
|10
|10. Wisconsin
|11-3
|936
|9
|11. Oklahoma State
|10-3
|912
|11
|12. LSU
|8-4
|834
|14
|13. Auburn
|8-5
|819
|22
|14. Stanford
|10-3
|732
|12
|15. Georgia
|8-5
|701
|NR
|16. Florida
|9-4
|681
|13
|17. Louisville
|9-4
|676
|20
|18. Miami
|9-4
|472
|23
|19. Kansas State
|9-4
|339
|NR
|20. West Virginia
|10-3
|319
|17
|21. South Florida
|11-2
|247
|19
|22. Virginia Tech
|10-4
|235
|16
|23. Texas
|5-7
|193
|NR
|24. Tennessee
|9-4
|155
|24
|25. Utah
|9-4
|109
|21
Others receiving votes: Washington State 99, Colorado 72, TCU 58, Boise State 49, Notre Dame 49, Texas A&M 46, Pittsburgh 45, N.C. State 39, Oregon 37, Northwestern 25, Nebraska 23, Memphis 22, Arkansas 22, Mississippi State 19, San Diego State 18, Appalachian State 11, BYU 10, Georgia Tech 10, Tulsa 10, Wyoming 9, Western Michigan 8, Temple 8, North Carolina 8, Houston 7, Troy 6, Minnesota 6, Iowa 5, Louisiana Tech 4, Syracuse 3, Arizona 2, Army 1, Colorado State 1, Michigan State 1, Maryland 1, Toledo 1, UCLA 1.
