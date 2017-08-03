Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The preseason Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final 2016 records, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and last season’s final ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Alabama (49) 14-1 1603 2 2. Ohio State (5) 11-2 1512 6 3. Florida State (4) 10-3 1434 8 4. Southern Cal 10-3 1415 5 5. Clemson (7) 14-1 1367 1 6. Penn State 11-3 1257 7 7. Washington 12-2 1245 4 8. Oklahoma 11-2 1237 3 9. Michigan 10-3 959 10 10. Wisconsin 11-3 936 9 11. Oklahoma State 10-3 912 11 12. LSU 8-4 834 14 13. Auburn 8-5 819 22 14. Stanford 10-3 732 12 15. Georgia 8-5 701 NR 16. Florida 9-4 681 13 17. Louisville 9-4 676 20 18. Miami 9-4 472 23 19. Kansas State 9-4 339 NR 20. West Virginia 10-3 319 17 21. South Florida 11-2 247 19 22. Virginia Tech 10-4 235 16 23. Texas 5-7 193 NR 24. Tennessee 9-4 155 24 25. Utah 9-4 109 21

Others receiving votes: Washington State 99, Colorado 72, TCU 58, Boise State 49, Notre Dame 49, Texas A&M 46, Pittsburgh 45, N.C. State 39, Oregon 37, Northwestern 25, Nebraska 23, Memphis 22, Arkansas 22, Mississippi State 19, San Diego State 18, Appalachian State 11, BYU 10, Georgia Tech 10, Tulsa 10, Wyoming 9, Western Michigan 8, Temple 8, North Carolina 8, Houston 7, Troy 6, Minnesota 6, Iowa 5, Louisiana Tech 4, Syracuse 3, Arizona 2, Army 1, Colorado State 1, Michigan State 1, Maryland 1, Toledo 1, UCLA 1.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.