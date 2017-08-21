501.5
Alabama starts atop AP poll for 2nd straight year

By The Associated Press August 21, 2017 11:57 am 08/21/2017 11:57am
Alabama coach Nick Saban watches his offensive players during Alabama's fall camp football practice, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The individual drills preceded the Tide's second scrimmage. (Vasha Hunt/Alabama Media Group via AP)

Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press preseason college football poll for the second straight season and third time in five years.

The Crimson Tide, coming off a last-second loss in the national championship game that left it No. 2 to Clemson in the final Top 25 of 2016, received 52 from a panel of 61 media members.

Ohio State was No. 2, edging out No. 3 Florida State and preventing the first 1 vs 2 opening game since the AP preseason poll began in 1950. Alabama opens the season against the Seminoles in Atlanta on Sept. 2, just the fourth opener involving top-five teams and the first pitting teams ranked in the top three.

Southern California starts the season at No. 4. Defending national champion Clemson begins the post-Deshaun Watson era at No. 5.

