2nd ex-Western Michigan football player sentenced in robbery

By The Associated Press August 1, 2017 6:40 am 08/01/2017 06:40am
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A second former Western Michigan football player is heading to prison in an armed robbery of a woman near campus.

A judge on Monday sentenced 19-year-old Bryson White of Mason, Ohio, to three to 15 years in prison in the August 2016 robbery. He earlier pleaded guilty to armed robbery.

White apologized Monday in court, saying he wished he would have made a better decision and “hung around better people.”

Co-defendant Ronald George of Pittsburgh was earlier sentenced to 32 months to 10 years in prison.

The robbery happened after authorities say the young men made plans to smoke marijuana with the woman. Cash, marijuana and a speaker were taken from her apartment.

The two were dismissed from the team following their arrests.

