501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Football » WR Keyshawn Johnson Jr.…

WR Keyshawn Johnson Jr. pleads not guilty to pot charges

By The Associated Press July 12, 2017 11:41 am 07/12/2017 11:41am
Share

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska freshman receiver Keyshawn Johnson Jr. has pleaded not guilty to possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Court records say the written pleas were filed Tuesday in Lancaster County Court in Lincoln. The records say an Aug. 7 hearing has been scheduled on Johnson’s motion to receive pretrial diversion.

Johnson was ticketed last month after a resident director reported suspected drug use in a dormitory room.

The four-star recruit from Calabasas, California, had enrolled early and went through spring practice. He’s since left school at the behest of his father, former NFL receiver Keyshawn Johnson. He says he wants his 19-year-old son to mature before a hoped-for return to Nebraska in January.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News National News NCAA Football Other Sports Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

ARE THESE TIMELESS TUNES ON YOUR PLAYLIST?

Which tunes do you play at your next summer bash? Take a look at the WTOP Summer Playlist.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?