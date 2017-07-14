501.5
Woman accused of lying about rape claims psychiatric illness

By The Associated Press July 14, 2017 5:34 pm 07/14/2017 05:34pm
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut university student accused of lying about being raped by two university football players is seeking to have the charges against her dismissed.

The Connecticut Post reports former Sacred Heart University student Nikki Yovino filed an application in court Friday saying she’s suffering from a psychiatric disability.

The 19-year-old New York native will undergo a psychological evaluation. A judge will decide whether she qualifies for a pretrial diversionary program. If she qualifies and completes that program she could have the charges dismissed.

Prosecutors say they’ll contest Yovino’s request. They previously offered her a plea deal with a two-year prison sentence.

Yovino accused two Sacred Heart football players of sexually assaulting her during an October party. The players said the sex was consensual. Police say Yovino later admitted making up the allegations.

Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com

