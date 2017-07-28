501.5
Ole Miss releases names of boosters in NCAA allegations

By The Associated Press July 28, 2017 5:30 pm 07/28/2017 05:30pm
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has released the names of 12 boosters that the NCAA claims provided impermissible benefits and recruiting inducements to football players.

The names of the boosters had previously been redacted from the NCAA’s notices of allegations and the university’s responses. The university re-released the NCAA notices and its responses on Friday with the names of 12 of 14 boosters. The release was in response to a previous ruling by the Mississippi Ethic Commission. The names of two other boosters were still being redacted because of a court order.

The NCAA is accusing Ole Miss of 21 total violations, 15 classified as Level I, the most serious.

Mississippi coach Hugh Freeze was forced to resign last week due to a pattern of inappropriate behavior that was not related to NCAA violations.

