501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Football » Nebraska cornerback Jones has…

Nebraska cornerback Jones has knee surgery

By The Associated Press July 15, 2017 5:33 pm 07/15/2017 05:33pm
Share

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska cornerback Chris Jones will miss at least half of the season after knee surgery.

Coach Mike Riley said Saturday that Jones had surgery to repair his left meniscus. Recovery normally takes four to six months.

As a junior last season, The 6-foot, 195-pound Jones had three interceptions and 10 pass breakups. He also was recognized with honorable-mention All-Big Ten honors.

Jones had been slated to represent Nebraska in the Big Ten Media Day and Kickoff Luncheon in Chicago on July 24-25. Riley said Junior safety Aaron Williams will replace Jones, joining junior quarterback Tanner Lee and senior linebacker Chris Weber.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News National News NCAA Football Other Sports Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Most stolen cars of 2016

Many of the most stolen vehicles continue to be older, pre-“smart key” models. See what topped the list nationwide, and in the D.C. area.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?