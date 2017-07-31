501.5
Louisville dismisses senior defensive lineman Chris Williams

By The Associated Press July 31, 2017 8:41 pm 07/31/2017 08:41pm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville coach Bobby Petrino says senior defensive lineman Chris Williams has been dismissed from the team for violating unspecified team rules.

Petrino made the announcement after Monday’s first practice of fall camp. He did not elaborate.

Listed No. 2 at one tackle spot on the Cardinals’ depth chart, the 6-foot-1, 292-pound Williams was one of the more experienced linemen returning this season.

The Atlanta native had 29 tackles with a sack, 5 ½ tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries in 11 games last season after transferring from Northwest Mississippi Junior College.

