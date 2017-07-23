501.5
Judge rules University of Dayton hazing lawsuit can proceed

By The Associated Press July 23, 2017 11:34 am 07/23/2017 11:34am
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A judge has denied a motion by the University of Dayton to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a former student claiming the school covered up allegations of football team hazing by not disclosing a campus police investigation to local law enforcement.

The Dayton Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2uMKbo1 ) a visiting judge ruled Friday all counts in the lawsuit could proceed.

The school’s attorneys had argued Ohio’s hazing statute covers group initiations and that former student and offensive lineman Max Engelhart was already on the team.

Engelhart’s lawsuit says freshman players were hazed and forced to drink excessively by football upperclassmen in 2014.

The suit claims Engelhart suffered a cognitive brain injury during the hazing and is being treated with a drug typically given to Alzheimer’s and dementia patients.

Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com

