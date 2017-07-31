501.5
Florida marijuana charge against Nebraska receiver dropped

July 31, 2017
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A misdemeanor charge of marijuana possession against Nebraska receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. has been dropped. Teammate Antonio Reed is scheduled to go to trial next month on misdemeanor drug charges stemming from the same traffic stop in Florida last spring.

Morgan, from New Orleans, was arrested May 6 in Port Orange, Florida, after police found him to have in excess of 20 grams of marijuana. According to court records in Volusia County, Florida, the charge was changed to a misdemeanor and last month was dropped,

Reed, a safety from Memphis, Tennessee, has an Aug. 21 trial set for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Coach Mike Riley said he would announce later whether either player will face team discipline.

