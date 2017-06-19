502

NCAA Football

Oklahoma safety Sunderland suspended indefinitely

By The Associated Press June 19, 2017 11:09 pm 06/19/2017 11:09pm
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma has suspended junior safety Will Sunderland indefinitely.

The school made the announcement Monday.

Oklahoma County court records show that Sunderland was charged with concealing stolen property on June 13, and a warrant for his arrest was issued June 15.

The Midwest City (Oklahoma) High School graduate played in eight games last season and had 15 tackles, one interception and a pass breakup. His freshman year at Oklahoma, he played in eight games and had three tackles. He was expected to have a more significant role this season.

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

