502

NCAA Football

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Football » Michigan WR Perry pleads…

Michigan WR Perry pleads guilty in assault case

By The Associated Press June 28, 2017 3:28 pm 06/28/2017 03:28pm
Share

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A University of Michigan receiver has pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer and misdemeanor assault and battery in connection with a confrontation outside an East Lansing bar.

The Lansing State Journal reports (http://on.lsj.com/2tYDOL5 ) that 20-year-old Grant Perry appeared Wednesday in an Ingham County courtroom.

The junior from Royal Oak had been accused of improperly touching a woman, but prosecutors dropped two counts of misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and an alcohol charge.

Perry told a judge Wednesday that he argued with a woman and pushed her out of the way after trying to cut the line Oct. 15.

Perry was suspended from the team, but coach Jim Harbaugh said earlier this month that he was back working out with the Wolverines.

An Aug. 2 sentencing has been scheduled.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Topics:
Latest News National News NCAA Football Other Sports Sports
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Football » Michigan WR Perry pleads…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Summer binge watch guide

Beat the summer heat and stay cool by streaming these 15 shows.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

NCAA Football