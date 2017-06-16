502

NCAA Football

Hyperthermia likely cause in Kent State athlete’s death

By The Associated Press June 16, 2017 1:51 am 06/16/2017 01:51am
KENT, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio county coroner says hyperthermia is the likely cause of death of a Kent State University football player who died following a morning workout.

The Portage County Coroner says an autopsy indicates hyperthermia is the preliminary reason Tyler Heintz died Tuesday morning. Hyperthermia occurs when the body fails to cool itself after exposure to extreme heat.

Paramedics transported Heintz to a hospital following football conditioning drills at Dix Stadium. Heintz, an incoming freshman, was recruited from Kenton High School as an offensive lineman.

The coroner’s office says it’s waiting for further test results to see if there were other contributing factors to Heintz’ death.

University officials did not respond to questions about the university’s policies regarding athletes working out in the heat.

