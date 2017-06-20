502

NCAA Football

Former Notre Dame QB Zaire says he’s going to Florida

By The Associated Press June 20, 2017 1:38 pm 06/20/2017 01:38pm
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2015, file photo, Notre Dame quarterback Malik Zaire looks to a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas, in South Bend, Ind. Former Notre Dame quarterback Malik Zaire says it’s official: He’s going to Florida. Zaire announced the news Tuesday, June 20, 2017, on Instagram with a picture of the Gators logo, saying “Official! I couldn’t be happier to be a part of something special! Time to get to work. #Gators.” (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Former Notre Dame quarterback Malik Zaire says he’s going to Florida.

Zaire announced his decision Tuesday on Instagram with a picture of the Gators logo, saying: “Official! I couldn’t be happier to be a part of something special! Time to get to work.”

Florida officials can’t comment on prospective student-athletes until they enroll in school and attend class.

According to a person familiar with Zaire’s transfer, the left-hander has been accepted into graduate school at Florida and is expected to attend classes next week. The person was not authorized to talk about it publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Zaire is expected to compete for the starting job with redshirt freshmen Feleipe Franks and Kyle Trask as well as Luke Del Rio. Zaire missed most of the 2015 season because of a broken ankle and lost his starting job to DeShone Kizer in the 2016 season opener.

