Charges dismissed for UNC player accused of sexual battery

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Charges have been dismissed against a North Carolina football player for misdemeanor sexual battery and assault on a female student.

Allen Artis was charged in September and attorneys on both sides said last week they were preparing to go to trial in July. Instead, Orange County district attorney Jim Woodall signed a document Thursday allowing for the dismissal of the charges because “the matter has been resolved to the satisfaction of the parties.”

Artis — a reserve linebacker from Marietta, Georgia — has been indefinitely suspended from the team amid the case. He said last week he is still enrolled at UNC and is “keeping my options open” about returning to football.

Artis’ status with the Tar Heels wasn’t immediately clear Thursday afternoon.

