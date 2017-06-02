800

NCAA Football

2 Spartan football players arraigned in sexual assault case

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 2:18 pm 06/07/2017 02:18pm
ADDS VANCE OF LAST NAME TO DEMETRIC - Former Michigan State football player Demetric Vance, left, and his attorney Mary Chartier appear in court, Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in East Lansing, Mich. Vance and two other Michigan State football players were charged Tuesday with criminal sexual conduct in connection with an incident that occurred on campus in January. (Mike Mulholland/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Two Michigan State football players charged in the sexual assault of a woman in a bathroom during an on-campus party in January have appeared in court.

East Lansing District Court records show Donnie Corley Jr. and Josh King — both 19 — were arraigned Wednesday. Demetric Vance was arraigned Tuesday.

Preliminary examinations are June 22.

Corley and the 20-year-old Vance are charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct. King is charged with first- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct and with distributing an image of an unclothed person.

A woman told police she was raped and forced to perform oral sex.

King, a defensive end, is from Darien, Illinois. Vance, a defensive back, and Corley, a receiver, are from Detroit.

The players have been dismissed from the football program.

