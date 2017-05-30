Michigan State not renewing Blackwell’s contract

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State is not renewing the contract of football staff employee Curtis Blackwell, who had been suspended with pay.

Blackwell’s deal expires Wednesday. University spokesman Jason Cody says coach Mark Dantonio decided to go in a different direction.

In February, Cody said Blackwell had been suspended . That confirmation came less than a week after the school announced three football players were suspended as part of a sexual assault investigation, and that a staff member associated with the program was also suspended. The school said it was retaining a law firm to investigate football staffers’ compliance with university policy.

The school did not say whether Blackwell was the staff member suspended because of that situation.

Cody says none of the remaining football staff members are currently suspended.

___

