NCAA Football

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Football » Michigan State not renewing…

Michigan State not renewing Blackwell’s contract

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017 3:09 pm 05/30/2017 03:09pm
Share

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State is not renewing the contract of football staff employee Curtis Blackwell, who had been suspended with pay.

Blackwell’s deal expires Wednesday. University spokesman Jason Cody says coach Mark Dantonio decided to go in a different direction.

In February, Cody said Blackwell had been suspended . That confirmation came less than a week after the school announced three football players were suspended as part of a sexual assault investigation, and that a staff member associated with the program was also suspended. The school said it was retaining a law firm to investigate football staffers’ compliance with university policy.

The school did not say whether Blackwell was the staff member suspended because of that situation.

Cody says none of the remaining football staff members are currently suspended.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Topics:
Education News Latest News NCAA Football
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Football » Michigan State not renewing…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Rooftops for outdoor summer dining

Here are 10 rooftops and patios in the D.C. area where you can enjoy everything from an ice cold beer to a platter of beef bourguignon.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

NCAA Football