Former Illinois prosecutor innocent in first wife’s death

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A former Illinois prosecutor and University of Illinois football captain Curtis Lovelace on Friday was found not guilty in his second murder trial for the Valentine’s Day 2006 death of his first wife.

The jury of six men and six women deliberated for a little over two hours before determining Curtis Lovelace did not kill Cory Lovelace.

Prosecutors said Curtis Lovelace suffocated his wife. The defense said she died of natural causes.

In closing arguments, special prosecutor David Robinson told the jury of six men and six women they should use their judgment.

“I think the evidence has shown he’s the guy who almost got away with murder,” Robinson said.

Defense attorney Jon Loevy cited an email from forensic pathologist Dr. Scott Denton to Quincy Police Detective Adam Gibson, who reopened the investigation into Cory Lovelace’s death.

“It’s beyond a reasonable doubt she wasn’t suffocated,” Loevy told jurors.

Lovelace’s trial, moved from Adams County to Sangamon County on a change of venue request, got underway this week and included testimony from government and law enforcement officials who went to the home where the 38-year-old woman was found dead.

Lovelace’s defense team said Cory Lovelace died of natural causes tied to liver disease.

Gibson had his testimony challenged by Loevy, who insinuated Gibson went “doctor shopping” to find a pathologist willing to sign an opinion Cory Lovelace had been suffocated, noting he found that person in forensic pathologist Dr. Jane Turner.

Turner, testifying for the prosecution, said she had no doubt the woman was a homicide victim. She said she based her assessment on several things she noticed while reviewing the original autopsy report, photographs and other data associated with the case against Lovelace.

Turner said the probable time of death was not within a half-hour or so suggested by reports that the Lovelaces’ children had seen their mother alive that morning before going to school.

“It was hours longer than that. Perhaps up to 12 hours,” she testified.

Former Adams County State’s Attorney Jon Barnard testified he remembers Lovelace calling him and saying his wife was dead in bed. Barnard said he called 911.

Deputy Police Chief Doug VanderMaiden testified he felt it was odd Lovelace did not get off the telephone to speak with him when he arrived at the scene.

“Typically a person would stop on their phone and speak with me,” VanderMaiden testified, adding his first call would be to 911 if he found his wife dead.