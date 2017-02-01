5:22 am, February 3, 2017
Vols’ Jennings cited on misdemeanor drug possession charge

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 9:20 pm 02/01/2017 09:20pm
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee wide receiver Jauan Jennings has been cited on a misdemeanor drug possession charge.

Knoxville Police Department spokesman Darrell DeBusk said Wednesday that Jennings was cited Jan. 15 on a charge of simple possession (marijuana). DeBusk said the incident occurred during a traffic stop at 12:48 a.m.

DeBusk said Jennings also was cited for driving the wrong way on a one-way street and having no proof of insurance.

Tennessee athletic department spokesman Ryan Robinson said “we are aware of the report and will have no further comment.”

Jennings provided the biggest moment of Tennessee’s 2016 season by catching a 43-yard Hail Mary pass as time expired to give the Volunteers a 34-31 victory over Georgia. He finished his sophomore season with 40 catches for 580 yards and seven touchdowns.

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

