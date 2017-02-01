8:07 am, February 1, 2017
38° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Football

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Football » The Latest: Linebacker Levi…

The Latest: Linebacker Levi Jones expected among 1st to sign

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 8:00 am 02/01/2017 08:00am
Share
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2017, file photo, Alabama head coach Nick Saban answers questions during media day for the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Clemson in Tampa, Fla. Alabama has a chance to sign one of the top classes in recent recruiting history and Ohio State isn't far behind as high school senior football players across the country make their college decisions official in a Signing Day that doesn't feature as much suspense as usual.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

The Latest on college football’s national signing day. (all times Eastern):

8 a.m.

The selection ceremonies start soon. Among the first to go will be Levi Jones, a four-star linebacker and top-100 prospect from Austin, Texas, who is picking among Florida, Florida State and USC.

The catch of the day comes in the afternoon. Marvin Wilson, a 325-pound defensive tackle from Bellaire, Texas, is a five-star and the top-rated interior defensive lineman in the class. Florida State, LSU and Oklahoma have been racing to the finish line to sign Wilson. Ohio State is still considered a possibility, too.

____

7 a.m.

New coaches are always interesting to assess on signing day because they typically are doing a rush job, keeping some old commits, trying to find new ones and pulling a few over from their previous schools.

Two who will receive plenty of attention on signing day are in the state of Texas.

New Texas coach Tom Herman is hoping a strong finish can give the Longhorns a top-15 class. In Waco, Texas, Matt Rhule took over at Baylor with the Bears down to just a couple of commits after a scandal over the handling of potential sexual assault cases led to the firing if coach Art Briles. Despite the scramble, Rhule, the former Temple coach, could put together a top-40 class.

___

On the first Wednesday of February, it becomes obvious why Alabama contends for a national title every season.

The Crimson Tide have had the No. 1 recruiting class in the country each of the last six years, according 247Sports’ composite rankings, and are in position to make it seven in a row on national signing day. Even if none of the few highly touted recruits who are waiting until signing day to commit end up with the Tide, Nick Saban will still have a loaded class, featuring running back Najee Harris, who might be the top high school player in the country.

Can any team surpass the Tide on signing day?

Maybe Ohio State. Buckeyes fans are touting Urban Meyer’s latest class as the best in school history.

That’s probably about it. Still, there will be high spirits and optimism at most football programs as coaches tout their classes with a mountain of clichés.

Jim Harbaugh and Michigan will hold another “Signing of the Stars” welcome party, including a long list of past Wolverines greats.

Georgia is drawing raves from the recruiting analysts in Kirby Smart’s second year as coach. The former Alabama assistant has brought the signing day process to the Bulldogs.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Football
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Football » The Latest: Linebacker Levi…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Fun things to do in February

With the second month of 2017 around the corner, see what events will be happening around town.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Football