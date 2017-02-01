Texas coach Herman defends hiring assistant from Baylor

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas coach Tom Herman is defending hiring old friend and former Baylor assistant Casey Horny into the Longhorns program.

Herman hired the former assistant director of football operations at Baylor as a quality-control assistant for the Longhorns. The move angered some Longhorns fans as Baylor continues to face swirling allegations of years of sexual and physical assaults by football players.

Horny’ 2016 Baylor contract, which was obtained by The Associated Press, put Horny under direct supervision of head coach Art Briles, who was fired by Baylor in May 2016.

Herman said Wednesday that new Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades wrote a letter on Horny’s behalf. Herman called Horny a “man I fully trust.”

Horny is one of three former Baylor assistants to land new jobs. Kendal Briles is the offensive coordinator at Florida Atlantic and Phil Bennett is the defensive coordinator at Arizona State.

