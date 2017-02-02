5:15 am, February 4, 2017
Signing day joy turns sad for Cal recruit after mom’s death

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 10:44 pm 02/02/2017 10:44pm
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — The joy of national signing day quickly turned to sorrow for California recruit Poutasi Poutasi.

Shortly after signing his letter of intent on Wednesday to play at Cal, Poutasi found out that his mother, Vaelua Poutasi, had died from complications from diabetes.

Poutasi wrote on his Twitter account that the best day of his life had become the saddest and that he would give up the dream to play college football to see his mother smile and talk again.

Poutasi is a three-star offensive lineman from Las Vegas.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

https://twitter.com/PPoutasi

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Football
