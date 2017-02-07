10:55 am, February 8, 2017
Orgeron names new running backs, receiver coaches

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 9:21 pm 02/07/2017 09:21pm
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU coach Ed Orgeron says he has hired Tommie Robinson to coach running backs and Mickey Joseph as receivers coach.

Robinson comes to LSU after spending the 2016 season at Southern California as the running backs coach and running game coordinator.

Orgeron says Robinson also will hold the titles of assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator. He has been in coaching for three decades, including stints in the NFL with Dallas and Arizona. He also has coached at Texas.

Joseph, a New Orleans native who played quarterback at Nebraska, spent last season as running backs coach at Louisiana Tech.

Orgeron says Joseph’s experience as an offensive coach and familiarity with Louisiana high school football make him “a tremendous addition” as both a coach and recruiter.

