5:19 am, February 4, 2017
26° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Football

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Football » Oregon WR Brown transferring…

Oregon WR Brown transferring to Northwestern

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 6:28 pm 02/02/2017 06:28pm
Share

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Oregon receiver Jalen Brown is transferring to Northwestern.

Brown caught 26 passes for 407 yards and four touchdowns in two seasons at Oregon after redshirting in 2014. He had 19 catches for 318 yards and three TDs as a sophomore last year.

Brown will graduate from Oregon in June and pursue a master’s degree in sports administration at Northwestern. The Wildcats went 7-6 last season and beat Pittsburgh in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Northwestern announced Brown’s transfer on Thursday.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Football
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Football » Oregon WR Brown transferring…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Football