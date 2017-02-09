6:16 pm, February 9, 2017
31° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Football

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Football » MSU suspends football staffer,…

MSU suspends football staffer, athletes in sex assault probe

By The Associated Press February 9, 2017 6:03 pm 02/09/2017 06:03pm
Share

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Three Michigan State University student-athletes are suspended from team activities and removed from on-campus housing as part of a sexual assault investigation.

The school says in a release Thursday that a staff member associated with Michigan State’s football program also has been suspended.

Police are expected to forward reports in the case to prosecutors for possible criminal charges.

The school says the complaint was made late last month. Names of the players were not released, but the school says it is retaining a law firm to conduct an investigation into “football program staff members’ compliance with university policy in connection with the allegations.”

A Title IX consultant also has been retained to conduct a separate investigation. That probe will address whether MSU’s Relationship Violence and Sexual Misconduct policy was violated.

Topics:
Education News Latest News NCAA Football
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Football » MSU suspends football staffer,…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

10 lesser-known romantic songs

Here are 10 romantic songs that won't bore the fun out of your love live — or remind you of someone else.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Football