Missouri St QB accused of animal cruelty no longer at school

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 1:18 pm 02/02/2017 01:18pm
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State quarterback accused of severely abusing a friend’s dog last season is no longer at the school.

Breck Ruddick was suspended after the accusation, which drew wide attention on social media. In November, Ruddick pleaded guilty to letting an animal run free and an animal cruelty charge was deferred as part of a plea agreement.

Ruddick was allowed to return to the football team but signed a contract involving his behavior before he could play again.

Coach Dave Steckel said Wednesday that Ruddick broke stipulations in the contract and is no longer on the team. He did not elaborate on how Ruddick violated the contract.

The Springfield News-Leader reports (http://sgfnow.co/2kVuaY0 ) a university spokesman confirmed that Ruddick is no longer a Missouri State student.

Latest News NCAA Football
