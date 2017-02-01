5:26 am, February 3, 2017
Michigan State recruit in jail, awaiting bond on signing day

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 7:43 pm 02/01/2017 07:43pm
This booking photo provided by the Seminole County Sheriff's Office shows Donovan Winter, who was arrested Monday, Jan. 30, 3017, on charges of burglary of larceny of a firearm and is awaiting a $2,000 bond. The Michigan State recruit sat in a Florida jail Wednesday, Feb. 1, while other football recruits across the country signed letter of intent on national signing day. The three-star recruit verbally committed to Michigan State and was expected to sign with the Spartans on Wednesday. It is uncertain if his scholarship offer remains. (Seminole County Sheriff's Office via AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Michigan State recruit Donovan Winter sat in a Florida jail Wednesday while other football recruits across the country signed letters of intent on national signing day.

A police report showed the Bishop Moore Catholic defensive end was in Seminole County Jail in Sanford, Florida. on Wednesday awaiting bond and facing charges of burglary of larceny of a firearm. Winter was arrested Monday and is awaiting a $2,000 bond.

The three-star recruit verbally committed to Michigan State and was expected to sign with the Spartans on Wednesday. It is uncertain if his scholarship offer remains.

Schools are prohibited from discussing unsigned players and Bishop Moore coach Matt Hedrick did not immediately return a call to The Associated Press.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org

___

This version corrects story to reflect the Seminole County Jail is in Sanford, Florida, not Orlando.

