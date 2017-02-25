12:41 pm, February 25, 2017
75° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT Severe storms are possible in the D.C. metro area between 1 to 4 p.m., with risk of damaging winds, hail, and a small tornado.

NCAA Football

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Football » Mayfield arrested for public…

Mayfield arrested for public intoxication, resisting arrest

By The Associated Press February 25, 2017 12:31 pm 02/25/2017 12:31pm
Share

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield has been arrested and charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest in Fayetteville.

Mayfield, a Heisman Trophy finalist last year, was booked into the Washington County Jail after first walking, then running away and being tackled by an officer following an altercation near Fayetteville’s Dickson Street early Saturday, according to police.

A preliminary police report says an intoxicated Mayfield first told an officer he was trying to break up an altercation, but that Mayfield later “was yelling profanities and causing a scene” while the officer questioned another man. After Mayfield was tackled, he refused to put his arms behind his back and was eventually forced into handcuffs before being arrested, the report says.

Oklahoma spokesman Michael Houck said the school is aware of the incident and pursuing details.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Football
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Football » Mayfield arrested for public…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Spring Training over the years

Take a look back at photos of Washington's baseball teams during Spring Training.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Football