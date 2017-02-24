8:10 pm, February 24, 2017
Jon Reschke leaves Michigan State after regrettable comment

By The Associated Press February 24, 2017 7:58 pm 02/24/2017 07:58pm
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State linebacker Jon Reschke has left the team.

Reschke released a statement Friday, saying he made an insensitive and totally regrettable comment involving a former teammate more than a month ago. Reschke says he and coach Mark Dantonio mutually decided he would complete his degree and finish his career elsewhere as a graduate transfer.

Michigan State starts spring practice Saturday under the cloud of an ongoing investigation .

Curtis Blackwell, the team’s director of college advancement and performance, has been suspended with pay. The Ingham County prosecutor’s office has received warrant requests from police at Michigan State University in a sexual assault investigation that led to the suspension of three football players from team activities.

The Spartans’ spring game is April 1.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

