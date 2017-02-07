2:42 pm, February 7, 2017
Former Ohio State running back gets probation for assault

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 11:27 am 02/07/2017 11:27am
FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2015, file photo, Ohio State running back Bri'onte Dunn (25) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. Dunn was sentenced Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in municipal court in Columbus. A domestic violence charge was dismissed under the plea arrangement, and he was ordered to stay away from the woman while on probation. (AP Photo/Bradley Leeb, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A former Ohio State University running back who was accused of assaulting his then-girlfriend last July has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor assault charge and received two years of probation.

The Columbus Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2kO1e3B ) reports 23-year-old Bri’onte Dunn was sentenced Monday in municipal court in Columbus. A domestic violence charge was dismissed under the plea arrangement, and he was ordered to stay away from the woman while on probation.

A message seeking comment was left Tuesday for his attorney.

The athlete from Alliance, Ohio, was accused of repeatedly hitting the woman in the head and face at her apartment.

The fifth-year senior was dismissed from Ohio State’s football program before the season for violating team rules.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

