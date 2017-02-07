10:55 am, February 8, 2017
Former Cal coach Sonny Dykes joins TCU staff as assistant

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 9:48 pm 02/07/2017 09:48pm
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Former California coach Sonny Dykes is back in Texas, joining TCU’s staff as an offensive analyst and consultant.

The son of former Texas Tech coach Spike Dykes was abruptly fired by Cal last month, more than six weeks after the season ended.

Dykes, whose hiring was announced Tuesday, finished 19-30 in four seasons at Cal after going 22-15 in three years at Louisiana Tech. He spent seven seasons as an offensive assistant at Texas Tech, his alma mater. Dykes joined Mike Leach’s staff in 2000, the season after his dad left.

The 47-year-old Dykes will work with offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie, who was a Texas Tech quarterback when Dykes was on the staff. Cumbie shared the title the past three seasons with Doug Meacham, who left for the same job at Kansas.

TCU also hired Chris Thomsen as offensive line coach.

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

