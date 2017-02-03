12:51 am, February 5, 2017
BREAKING NEWS The U.S. Department of Justice has filed an appeal to overturn the temporary hold on President Donald Trump's travel ban. This story is developing.

Florida hires Mountaineers football assistant Ja’Juan Seider

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 12:15 pm 02/03/2017 12:15pm
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida filled one of its two coaching vacancies Friday by officially hiring Ja’Juan Seider as an assistant.

Seider spent the last four years as West Virginia’s running backs coach.

The Gators had two openings following the departures of defensive coordinator Geoff Collins and offensive line coach Mike Summers. Coach Jim McElwain promoted linebackers coach Randy Shannon to defensive coordinator and could move running backs coach Tim Skipper to linebackers since it’s a position he’s coached before. That would free up Seider to work with running backs.

Regardless, Seider’s main role will be to recruit. A former standout quarterback at Glades Central High, Seider has a lot of experience in the Sunshine State, having served as quarterbacks coach at Lake Worth High (2006-08) and offensive coordinator at Palm Beach Lakes High (2003-05). He spent the last nine season coaching at the collegiate level.

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

