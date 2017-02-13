9:19 pm, February 13, 2017
Colorado delays approval of coach Mike McIntyre’s extension

By The Associated Press February 13, 2017 8:51 pm 02/13/2017 08:51pm
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Football coach Mike MacIntyre’s $16.25 million contract extension is being held up as the University of Colorado looks into his handling of domestic abuse allegations levied against a former assistant coach.

The Board of Regents was scheduled to review MacIntyre’s new deal this week, but will wait until the next board meeting in April.

MacIntyre is coming off a turnaround season that netted him several Coach of the Year honors and an extension through 2021.

However, he’s come under scrutiny over the way he handled accusations against former secondary coach Joe Tumpkin, who is facing several charges of felony assault. Tumpkin resigned last month.

A recent statement from Chancellor Philip DiStefano indicated the coach and athletic director learned of the allegations in mid-December, but Tumpkin still coached during the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29.

___

More college football at http://collegefootball.ap.org/ and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

