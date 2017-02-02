5:20 am, February 4, 2017
26° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Football

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Football » Clemson trustees approve $775,000…

Clemson trustees approve $775,000 in new football salaries

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 4:41 pm 02/02/2017 04:41pm
Share

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson’s board of trustees has approved staff raises for seven returning football assistant coaches.

Defensive coordinator Brent Venables earned a raise of $275,000, bringing his salary to $1.7 million next season. Venables’ deal was extended a year through 2020. In all, the board Thursday approved $775,000 in raises for assistants who helped the Tigers win a national championship last season.

Co-offensive coordinators Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott received raises of $175,000, bringing their salaries to $800,000.

Offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell’s salary increased $50,000 to $515,000, quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter’s by $55,000 to $430,000; tight ends coach Danny Pearman’s by $25,000 to $460,000, and cornerbacks coach Mike Reed’s by $20,000 to $420,000.

New safeties coach Mickey Conn will make $350,000 while new defensive line coach Todd Bates will earn $250,000.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org

Topics:
Consumer News Latest News Money News NCAA Football
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Football » Clemson trustees approve $775,000…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Football