5:26 am, February 4, 2017
26° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Football

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Football » California LT Aaron Cochran…

California LT Aaron Cochran plans to transfer for final year

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 3:57 pm 02/02/2017 03:57pm
Share

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — California starting left tackle Aaron Cochran will transfer for his final season of eligibility after graduating in May.

Cochran announced his decision Thursday to leave Cal after getting his bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies. Cochran has played in 28 games with 16 starts the past three seasons and helped the Golden Bears rank 10th in the nation in total offense last season.

Cochran did not say where he plans to transfer. He will be eligible to play next season.

New coach Justin Wilcox thanked Cochran for his contributions to the program and wished him luck.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Football
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Football » California LT Aaron Cochran…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Football