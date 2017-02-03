2:41 pm, February 3, 2017
39° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Football

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Football » Auburn trustees approve $28…

Auburn trustees approve $28 million stadium renovation

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 2:16 pm 02/03/2017 02:16pm
Share

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Auburn trustees have approved a $28 million renovation of Jordan-Hare Stadium, including a new recruiting lounge and home locker room in the southwest corner.

Under the plans approved Friday at a board meeting on the Auburn University-Montgomery campus, Auburn will build a 44,000-square-foot, multi-story facility for hosting recruits in football and other sports.

The renovations include adding two floors of club level seating with video monitors and catered meals in the southwest corner of the stadium. A new press box will be located above them.

The project is expected to be completed in time for the 2018 season.

Jacobs told Auburn’s Web site that because it is a stand-alone facility, work can continue through next season. He said donors have pledged $10 million for the project so far.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org

Topics:
Education News Latest News Money News NCAA Football
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Football » Auburn trustees approve $28…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Football