Auburn trustees approve $28 million stadium renovation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Auburn trustees have approved a $28 million renovation of Jordan-Hare Stadium, including a new recruiting lounge and home locker room in the southwest corner.

Under the plans approved Friday at a board meeting on the Auburn University-Montgomery campus, Auburn will build a 44,000-square-foot, multi-story facility for hosting recruits in football and other sports.

The renovations include adding two floors of club level seating with video monitors and catered meals in the southwest corner of the stadium. A new press box will be located above them.

The project is expected to be completed in time for the 2018 season.

Jacobs told Auburn’s Web site that because it is a stand-alone facility, work can continue through next season. He said donors have pledged $10 million for the project so far.

