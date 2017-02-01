11:21 pm, February 1, 2017
Attorneys: Briles drops libel suit against Baylor officials

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 11:12 pm 02/01/2017 11:12pm
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2015, file photo, Baylor coach Art Briles stands in the tunnel before the team's NCAA college football game against Texas in Waco, Texas. Former Baylor coach Briles conceded months ago that the sexual assault scandal that led to his firing likely ended his career. That's not the case for some of his former assistants, including his son Kendal Briles. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

WACO, Texas (AP) — Attorneys say former Baylor football coach Art Briles has dropped the defamation lawsuit filed against four university officials he accused of making false statements against him.

Briles in December sued the three regents and a university vice president for libel and slander, claiming they falsely stated that he knew of reported assaults and alleged gang rapes by players and didn’t report them.

Rusty Hardin, an attorney for the regents, told the Waco Tribune-Herald that the suit was dropped Wednesday. Briles’ attorney, Ernest Cannon, told KWTX-TV of Waco on Wednesday that Briles wanted some peace in his life.

Briles was fired last May after an investigation determined Baylor mishandled reports of alleged sexual and physical assaults. Briles has denied he knew about and failed to report alleged assaults.


